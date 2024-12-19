Marjorie Taylor Greene angrily slams Madison school shooter: "What a pathetic way to go out"
Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene shared her thoughts on social media following a recent school shooting in Wisconsin.
In a lengthy post shared to X on Monday, Greene admonished the 15-year-old girl allegedly behind the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School earlier that day, stating the act "Didn't change s**t" and "accomplished nothing."
"What a pathetic way to go out," she wrote.
Her post included details about the shooter's alleged manifesto, which is said to have described her hatred for society, her idolization of Neo-Nazi terrorists, and an admission that she got the weapons to commit the attack through "lies, manipulation, and my father's stupidity."
Greene went on to say that while school shooters seek to be "emblazoned in history as one who stood against all the horrors that they hated," in reality, they are "not heroes," and only the victims of the attack will be remembered.
"If you are someone who is trapped in nightmares that are reality, in loneliness that is deeper than the ocean's darkest caverns, and surrounded by Satan's henchmen abusing you in the deepest parts of your mind and soul, a school shooting will solve NOTHING," Greene advised.
Marjorie Taylor Greene previously faced backlash for school shooting conspiracies
MTG – a MAGA Republican and staunch gun rights advocate with a penchant for conspiracy theories and misinformation – has made a habit of commenting on school shootings and other acts of public violence, typically using the opportunity to blame the left.
While users under her latest post pushed her to use her legislative power to do something about the epidemic of gun violence, Greene has previously made it clear she has no intention to do so.
Back in 2019, she was infamously caught on video chasing and harassing David Hogg – a survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas massacre – on Capitol Hill, where he was advocating for gun reform.
Greene even spread false theories that the shooting was staged, claiming Hogg was trying "to take away my second amendment rights."
Cover photo: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP