Marjorie Taylor Greene angrily slams Madison school shooter: "What a pathetic way to go out"

In a social media post, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene shared her thoughts following a recent shooting at a school in Madison, Wisconsin. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a lengthy post shared to X on Monday, Greene admonished the 15-year-old girl allegedly behind the shooting at Abundant Life Christian School earlier that day, stating the act "Didn't change s**t" and "accomplished nothing."

"What a pathetic way to go out," she wrote.

Her post included details about the shooter's alleged manifesto, which is said to have described her hatred for society, her idolization of Neo-Nazi terrorists, and an admission that she got the weapons to commit the attack through "lies, manipulation, and my father's stupidity."

Greene went on to say that while school shooters seek to be "emblazoned in history as one who stood against all the horrors that they hated," in reality, they are "not heroes," and only the victims of the attack will be remembered.

"If you are someone who is trapped in nightmares that are reality, in loneliness that is deeper than the ocean's darkest caverns, and surrounded by Satan's henchmen abusing you in the deepest parts of your mind and soul, a school shooting will solve NOTHING," Greene advised.