Marjorie Taylor Greene appears to celebrate "evil" Pope's death in shocking post

Washington DC - Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene mocked Pope Francis on social media, offering tasteless accusations rather than condolences just hours after he passed away.

MTG appeared to call Pope Francis "evil" on social media, less than a day after he died. © Collage: AFP/Luis Robayo & AFP/Drew Angerer

"Today there were major shifts in global leaderships," MTG posted on X hours after Pope Francis died at the Vatican. "Evil is being defeated by the hand of God."

Pope Francis died on Monday after a months-long battle with pneumonia, which almost claimed his life twice earlier this year. His official cause of death was confirmed by the Vatican to be a cerebral stroke resulting in a coma and irreversible heart failure.

His last public appearance was a brief greeting to worshipers in St. Peter's Square on Easter Sunday, where he simply said, "Brothers and sisters, Happy Easter" before sitting and watching as his speech was delivered for him.

MTG's post came with no additional explanation, but no regime changes were reported in any country around the world on Monday, so while it is possible she was talking about something else, it is widely believed that she was referring to Pope Francis.

It is likely a response to Pope Francis' various comments against President Donald Trump's brutal deportation campaign and the Vatican's opposition to threats of ethnic cleansing in Gaza.