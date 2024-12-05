Marjorie Taylor Greene booed while protesting trans youth: "Outcry from the demons!"

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene rallied against transgender rights outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday but was left confused as she was met with a chorus of boos.

The Georgia representative gave a speech outside the court as justices were inside hearing oral arguments regarding a legal challenge to Tennessee's ban against gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

Greene began telling the crowd, "God created male and female, in his image," but she was met with an overwhelming amount of boos.

"What you're hearing is the outcry from the demons and those that worship evil that are abusing our children, brainwashing our children to believe the lies that come directly from Satan!" Greene exclaimed.

She went on to explain she has introduced a bill called the Protect Children's Innocence Act, which seeks to ban gender-affirming care on children in all 50 states.

"Here's the good news: President [Donald Trump], who is coming on January 20, supports my bill!" MTG vowed enthusiastically.