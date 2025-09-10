Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for ban on vaccines – based on results of unpublished study

Marjorie Taylor Greene recently claimed a study found evidence that vaccines are harming children, but no one can seem to find it.

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently claimed to have discovered a study that proves vaccines are making children sick, but no one can seem to find where she got the information from.

On Wednesday, MTG shared an X post claiming that a new research study comparing 18,000 vaccinated children to unvaccinated children revealed "damning CRIMINAL results." "Childhood vaccines are causing a health crisis. They should be banned immediately," Greene wrote. The post included a video that featured several people discussing the study and its results, which supposedly found that the vaccinated group was more likely to suffer from chronic health conditions, with asthma being the highest, while the unvaccinated group had considerably smaller numbers. After Greene shared what appeared to be a table showing the results, X users began asking where they could view the study. Some began to dig themselves, but to no avail. But it turns out they couldn't find it because the study was never published.

The story of the unpublished study

Marjorie Taylor Greene addressing a campaign rally crowd with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at the Forum River Center in Rome, Georgia on March 09, 2024. © Chip Somodevilla / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP On Tuesday, the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Government Affairs held a hearing titled "How the Corruption of Science has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines," during which attorney Aaron Siri provided the unpublished study as evidence. In a letter sent to the committee the following day, Siri explained that, in 2017, his firm worked with Dr. Marcus Zervos and others with Henry Ford Health to conduct the study in an effort to "prove wrong those claiming vaccines cause harm." By 2020, Siri received the results, which found that "vaccinated children had a statistically significant increased rate of various serious chronic diseases" and provided "hard figures" on the rates at which vaccines are causing such diseases. Pete Hegseth Hegseth gives bizarre speech after becoming Secretary of War: "We're going to go on offense" Donald Trump Trump's border czar Tom Homan threatens to invade "most sanctuary cities" But, according to Siri, while the doctors agreed the study was "well-designed, executed, and worthy of publication," they ultimately decided against submitting it, as Dr. Zervos feared he could lose his job, and another said "she did not want to make doctors uncomfortable." "Had this study showed that vaccinated children were healthier, I have no doubt it would have quickly and easily been published," Siri claimed. "It was not submitted for publication precisely because it found the opposite result."

