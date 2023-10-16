Marjorie Taylor Greene cashed in a hefty donation from Kevin McCarthy

Washington DC - A new financial report reveals that Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene received hefty donations from former House speaker Kevin McCarthy.

On Sunday, the Federal Election Commission (FEC) released MTG's fundraising report, which shows receipts for two donations made by McCarthy's Majority Committee PAC on July 19, 2023, totaling $10,000.

While it's not illegal for politicians to donate to each other's campaigns, McCarthy's contribution, which is by far the largest included in the report, speaks volumes about his relationship with Greene.

McCarthy was elected Speaker in January with Greene in his corner as a very vocal supporter. But with House Republicans plagued by infighting over various issues, he was voted out of the position earlier this month.

During his brief tenure, the two have maintained a strong relationship, defending each other at every turn.

In July, around the same time the donations were made, Greene had been kicked out of the House Freedom Caucus after getting into a spat with her fellow Rep. Lauren Boebert, which ended with Greene calling her a "little b****."

Predictably, McCarthy defended Greene, telling Axios "she's one of the most conservative members and one of the strongest legislators," adding that he couldn't understand why the Caucus "would do something like that from any perspective."