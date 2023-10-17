Israel-Gaza war updates: Biden to visit Israel as calls for ceasefire grow

Gaza City, Gaza - President Joe Biden will visit Israel Wednesday in a show of "ironclad" support as concern is growing that the escalating war on Gaza could spilling over into a wider Middle East conflict.

The trip will come 12 days after the Palestinian militants burst through Israel's heavily fortified Gaza border, shooting, stabbing and burning to death more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians.



Shell-shocked Israel has responded with withering air strikes that have killed thousands of people, also mainly civilians. It has also imposed a crippling siege on Gaza and deployed tens of thousands of troops to the border in preparation for a full-scale ground offensive.

Israelis are still reeling from the worst attack in the country's 75-year history, which has brought a mass mobilization of reservists and the evacuation of about 500,000 people from areas near Gaza and Lebanon.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, back in Israel after a whistlestop regional tour, said Biden's visit would be a statement of "solidarity with Israel" and an "ironclad commitment to its security".

Washington has already sent two aircraft carrier strike groups to the eastern Mediterranean "to deter hostile actions against Israel".

Israel's arch foe Iran has repeatedly warned against a Gaza invasion and Monday raised the specter of a possible "preemptive action" against Israel.