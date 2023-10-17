Israel-Gaza war updates: Biden to visit Israel as calls for ceasefire grow
Gaza City, Gaza - President Joe Biden will visit Israel Wednesday in a show of "ironclad" support as concern is growing that the escalating war on Gaza could spilling over into a wider Middle East conflict.
The trip will come 12 days after the Palestinian militants burst through Israel's heavily fortified Gaza border, shooting, stabbing and burning to death more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians.
Shell-shocked Israel has responded with withering air strikes that have killed thousands of people, also mainly civilians. It has also imposed a crippling siege on Gaza and deployed tens of thousands of troops to the border in preparation for a full-scale ground offensive.
Israelis are still reeling from the worst attack in the country's 75-year history, which has brought a mass mobilization of reservists and the evacuation of about 500,000 people from areas near Gaza and Lebanon.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, back in Israel after a whistlestop regional tour, said Biden's visit would be a statement of "solidarity with Israel" and an "ironclad commitment to its security".
Washington has already sent two aircraft carrier strike groups to the eastern Mediterranean "to deter hostile actions against Israel".
Israel's arch foe Iran has repeatedly warned against a Gaza invasion and Monday raised the specter of a possible "preemptive action" against Israel.
UPDATE, October 17, 8:30 AM EDT: Families of Hamas hostages speak out
Amid Israel's relentless bombing campaign, there are at least 199 hostages still held in Gaza by Hamas.
On Monday, the group released a video of one of the captives, a French-Israeli woman named Mia Shem.
Her mother, Keren Shem, made an emotional plea for her safe return, at a Tel Aviv press conference.
"I ask world leaders that my daughter be returned to us in the state that she is today, as well as the other hostages," she said. "I am begging the world to bring my baby back home."
Uri Rawitz, whose 84-year-old mother, Alva Avraham, was taken during the Hamas attack on the city of Sderot, described the horror of receiving photos showing her on a motorcycle, with two armed men also in the frame.
"Please, return my mother," he says in a video produced by the #BringThemHomeNow grassroots initiative, which raises awareness of those taken.
UPDATE, October 17, 8:00 AM EDT: Demands for ceasefire grow
The Biden administration is showing the first sings that it may start trying to rein Israel's crushing response. Pressure – both international and domestic – is growing to secure some sort of humanitarian relief.
On Monday, antiwar Jewish groups staged a protest in front of the White House demanding an immediate ceasefire, a demand also made by progressive Democrats in Congress in a resolution.
AFP reporters in Gaza said mortuaries were overflowing, and corpses wrapped in white body bags were even being stored in an ice cream truck.
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees says more than one million Palestinians – almost half of Gaza's population of 2.4 million – have fled their homes.
World Health Organization regional director Ahmed Al-Mandhari told AFP that Gaza was barreling towards "real catastrophe".
"There are 24 hours of water, electricity and fuel left," he said.
Cover photo: REUTERS