Marjorie Taylor Greene cut off by interviewer after refusing to say if she'll accept 2024 election results

Australia - Amid an interview with Australia's public broadcaster, Marjorie Taylor Greene was cut short after going off the rails and refusing to say that she would accept a Joe Biden victory in the 2024 elections.

Marjorie Taylor Greene was abruptly cut off after refusing to answer a reporter's question. © IMAGO/USA TODAY Network

While being questioned on the Australian Broadcasting Corporation's (ABC) flagship 7.30 program about this week's release of Julian Assange, host Sarah Ferguson broadened her questioning to Greene's views on the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

After robust exchanges in which Greene urged President Biden to drop the case against Assange, Ferguson asked "If [the election] doesn't go your way, if Biden wins, will you accept the result?"

In response, she asks, "What does this have to do with Julian Assange? Seriously, really? That's what we're supposed to be talking about."

Greene then proceeded to turn to off-screen aids and ask "What network is this? What is this, ABC Australia, is she getting her marching orders from the Democrat party? I mean, is this what you decided to come up with today?"

Ferguson had already pushed Marjorie Taylor Greene to answer questions about the January 6 attack on the Capital Building in Washington, DC. In response, Greene got frosty and even insulted Ferguson, saying that the Australian people "probably don't like your show all that much."

Responding to Marjorie Taylor Greene's final tirade, the Aussie interviewer abruptly cut the exchange short and ended the broadcast, but not before offering a calm rebuke.

"You're a prominent figure in US politics, the first debate is tomorrow, the result of the election is on the minds not just of Americans, but of the whole world, so it's a natural point of curiosity," said Ferguson.