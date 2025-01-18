Marjorie Taylor Greene engages in wild speculation over change of plans for Trump inauguration

Washington, DC - Marjorie Taylor Greene has a wild theory about what actually caused President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony to be moved indoors.

Marjorie Taylor Greene baselessly suggested there may be security reasons behind President-elect Donald Trump's decision to move his inauguration ceremony indoors. © AFP/Saul Loeb

Shortly before Trump revealed on Truth Social that his inauguration would be held inside the US Capitol Rotunda due to "very cold weather," MTG baselessly suggested a security threat could be behind the decision.





"I have personally attended countless rallies where President Trump spoke in extreme weather conditions from cold to rain to heat," MTG wrote on X.

"Is there a security threat other than extreme cold temperatures? Not only for him but for the people?"

A few minutes after posting the completely imaginary conspiracy theory, Greene shared a screengrab of Trump's statement, which confirmed that the move was being made to keep people safe during an Arctic blast that's sweeping the US.

"I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way," Trump wrote. "It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours."