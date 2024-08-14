Marjorie Taylor Greene expresses doubt about Trump winning presidency: "The election is not guaranteed!"

Washington DC - MAGA Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene recently criticized her fellow House Republicans for playing it safe ahead of the November elections, arguing that "there may not be a next time."

Marjorie Taylor Greene is urging House Republicans to fight for conservative legislation, as she believes a win in the 2024 elections is "not guaranteed." © CHRIS KLEPONIS / AFP

On Tuesday, Greene shared a lengthy post on X slamming House Speaker Mike Johnson for not pushing forward the SAVE Act, which seeks to require citizenship documentation to be presented while registering to vote.

The Georgia congresswoman accused Johnson of ignoring House conservatives in an effort to pass "another Democrat agenda laden" resolution.

"Johnson doesn't want to rock the boat before November 5th," MTG argued.

"In other words, he doesn’t want to use the power he possesses... to fight for anything."

She added, "Johnson says we will pass our agenda next Congress after Trump wins, BUT the November election is not guaranteed and there may not be a next time, there is only THIS TIME for sure."

Her remarks come as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has been surpassed in national polls by Democrat Kamala Harris, who became the party nominee after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.