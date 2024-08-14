Harris is crushing Trump in nearly all battleground states, new poll shows

Washington DC - A recent poll has found that Kamala Harris is now leading her rival, Donald Trump , in just about every battleground state in the country ahead of the November elections.

A new poll found that Kamala Harris is now leading or tied with Donald Trump in all but one of the seven battleground states. © Collage: MANDEL NGAN & NOAH BERGER / AFP

On Wednesday, The Cook Political Report released an update of their Swing State Project Survey, which revealed that Harris is now leading Trump in five battleground states – Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

The two are currently tied in Georgia, and Nevada is the only state Trump continues to lead by a very narrow margin of his 48% to her 47%.

Overall, the poll, which surveyed 2,867 likely voters, found Harris has a two-point lead across all the seven states.

The latest results are a huge shift from the last survey conducted in May, when President Joe Biden was still in the race, which showed Trump ahead or tied in all seven.

Since Biden dropped out of the 2024 race and Harris snagged the Democratic nomination, she has been in an upward trajectory in polls across the nation.

The report contributed Harris' success to "her consolidation of the Democratic base, and increased support among independent voters."