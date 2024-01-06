Marjorie Taylor Greene hit with hefty fine over alleged illegal fundraising

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing a federal fine for alleged illegal fundraising after she asked for unlimited donations in an advertisement for a super PAC. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Back in January 2021, Greene starred in an advertisement for the Stop Socialism Now PAC, where she asked for donations to support Republicans in the Senate runoff elections in an effort to "KEEP GEORGIA RED!"

"Imagine. [Joe] Biden and [Kamala] Harris in the White House. [Nancy] Pelosi is Speaker, and [Chuck] Schumer runs the Senate - All because Georgia lost our two Senate runoff seats to Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock," she says in the ad.



"Stop Socialism Now PAC will stop Ossoff and Warnock from stealing our Senate seats," she added. "It's time to fight back now, before it's too late."

In May 2021, Common Cause, an election watchdog group, filed a complaint over the ad, accusing Greene of violating the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971, which bans officials from "soliciting unlimited contributions." The group pointed out that the ad includes text urging viewers to donate various amounts, though Greene was only permitted to request up to $5,000 from individual donors.

On Friday, a Conciliation Agreement from the Federal Election Commission was made public, revealing that she is facing a fine of $12,000.