Marjorie Taylor Greene outlines effort to stop US from sending money overseas: "Time to put America First!"
Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has unveiled a list of amendments she will soon be filing in an effort to stop the US from continuing to fund foreign causes and instead invest that money at home.
On Monday, Greene shared an X post arguing that US funds should "ONLY" be used to fund America's military, and admonished the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) – the annual budget and expenditures of the US Department of Defense – for investing far too much money oversees.
The Georgia Republican included a lengthy video in which she outlined a number of amendments she plans to bring to the House floor.
One amendment seeks to strike $600 million in funding that lawmakers are planning to send to Ukraine to help fight Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.
Another wants to prohibit any assistance from being sent to Ukraine entirely, as Greene argued the country has "one of the most corrupt governments in the world" run by its "dictator" President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The third amendment she spoke on aims to "defund" the $500 million the NDAA plans to give to "nuclear-armed" Israel to help fund their missile defense systems, and the fourth will halt more than $650 million planned to assist Iraq, Syria, and border security for other nations.
Greene will also push to stop $115 million for overseas humanitarian, disaster, and civic aid programs.
"We're $37 trillion in debt everyone," Greene argued. "It's time to put America First."
Marjorie Taylor Greene's "America First" ethos
Throughout her time in politics, Greene has consistently stood against sending money overseas as part of her "America First" ideals, in which she argues that the US should not be funding foreign wars or sending aid while there are significant problems at home that need to be addressed.
While she has long opposed sending assistance to Ukraine, she recently became the first Republican in Congress to come out against Israel's ongoing siege of Gaza and refer to it as a genocide. She has since aggressively called for funding to be cut off immediately.
Though many conservatives agree with her America First views, Greene's genocide distinction has been met with backlash on the right, as President Donald Trump has been firm in his support for Israel which is overwhelmingly supported by Republican lawmakers and voters.
Despite Trump continuing to send massive amounts of money abroad, MTG has avoided criticizing him or his administration directly, even stating in her video that his re-election has made her an even bigger fan of the US military.
Cover photo: KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP