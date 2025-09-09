Marjorie Taylor Greene outlines effort to stop US from sending money overseas: "Time to put America First!"

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has unveiled a list of amendments she will soon be filing in an effort to stop the US from continuing to fund foreign causes and instead invest that money at home.

In a recent social media post, Marjorie Taylor Greene outlined a number of amendments she will soon introduce to stop the US from sending money overseas. © KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Monday, Greene shared an X post arguing that US funds should "ONLY" be used to fund America's military, and admonished the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) – the annual budget and expenditures of the US Department of Defense – for investing far too much money oversees.

The Georgia Republican included a lengthy video in which she outlined a number of amendments she plans to bring to the House floor.

One amendment seeks to strike $600 million in funding that lawmakers are planning to send to Ukraine to help fight Russia's ongoing invasion of the country.

Another wants to prohibit any assistance from being sent to Ukraine entirely, as Greene argued the country has "one of the most corrupt governments in the world" run by its "dictator" President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The third amendment she spoke on aims to "defund" the $500 million the NDAA plans to give to "nuclear-armed" Israel to help fund their missile defense systems, and the fourth will halt more than $650 million planned to assist Iraq, Syria, and border security for other nations.

Greene will also push to stop $115 million for overseas humanitarian, disaster, and civic aid programs.

"We're $37 trillion in debt everyone," Greene argued. "It's time to put America First."