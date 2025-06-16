Marjorie Taylor Greene rails against "fake" MAGA for urging US to act in Israel-Iran conflict

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently criticized her fellow conservatives for defying the "America First" MAGA ethos by supporting the US getting involved in conflicts escalating in the Middle East.

Marjorie Taylor Greene recently admonished her fellow conservatives calling for the US to get involved in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Sunday evening, the Georgia representative shared a lengthy X post in which she argued anyone "slobbering" for the US to intervene in the war that has recently broken out between Israel and Iran are MAGA "fakes," as "real" ones are "sick and tired of foreign wars."

"Real America First/MAGA wants world peace for all people and doesn't want our military killed and forever injured physically and mentally," Greene wrote.

Greene went on to say the US has already spent "TRILLIONS" in the Middle East, and that any country involved in the conflict "can be happy, successful, and rich if we all work together and seek peace and prosperity."

She also made a point to note that her opposition to helping Israel is "NOT antisemitic," but a stance that is "rational, sane, and loving toward all people."

In a follow-up post, Greene argued that "they've been telling us for decades" that Iran will have nuclear capabilities, but keep moving the goal post, insisting that "it's not antisemitic to ask these questions."

Her remarks come after Israel and Iran began firing missile strikes at each other last week. Earlier on Sunday, President Donald Trump said "it's possible" the US, a strong ally of Israel, may get involved in the conflict.

In an interview with The Atlantic over the weekend, Trump also declared that "America First" means whatever he wants it to, as he was the one to "develop" the concept.

He also argued that "those wonderful people who don't want to do anything" about the conflict are wrong, because "you can't have peace if Iran has a nuclear weapon."