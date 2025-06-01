Marjorie Taylor Greene rails against Ukraine aid in veiled attack on Trump's spending bill

Washington DC - Far-right Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene took to social media to again denounce US involvement in Ukraine's efforts to fend off Russia's invasion.

MAGA Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene went on a rant about Ukraine that thinly shielded criticism of President Donald Trump's spending bill. © AFP/Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

"When Russia invaded Ukraine in Feb 2022, Congress was briefed repeatedly with a pressure campaign," MTG wrote in a lengthy post on X.

"They told us over and over that Putin was just like Hitler, and he would quickly take Ukraine then Poland next, and he was so crazy that he would steam roll across Europe... 3 years and 3 months later it’s still the same war they have been fighting since 2014, and Russia only controls 20% of Ukraine."

The Republican congresswoman went on to suggest that the US should not be involved in the war and compared it to the Covid-19 pandemic, which she alleges was also just one big conspiracy.

Her furious rant then turned to the "$36 trillion dollars (sic) in debt" that has led her to very publicly break with President Donald Trump's spending bill, which she opposes for not cutting government spending enough.

Greene railed against "A federal government and elected leaders obsessed with foreign causes and conflicts going on taxpayer funded codels (Congressional Member Delegations") to inject themselves into the grift."

Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill" – funding tax cuts which mainly favor the wealthy by cutting social spending for millions of Americans – narrowly passed in the House and is currently awaiting a Senate vote.