Marjorie Taylor Greene responds to claims Trump influenced her TikTok vote

Washington DC - Far-right MAGA Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene recently voted against a House bill to ban TikTok, but she is insisting that Donald Trump 's opposition had nothing to do with her decision.

On Wednesday, after the House of Representatives approved a bill that would force TikTok to divest from its parent company or face a nationwide ban, Greene was asked by reporters about her decision to vote nay.

The Georgia congresswoman asserted that she is "the only member of Congress that has ever been banned by social media" and argued the bill "is opening Pandora's box" to allow government and social media companies to "censure and ban Americans."

She went on to pose the hypothetical that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg could buy Twitter and eventually TikTok, which she has a problem with as she does not have "full free speech" on Facebook.

Her vote came after Trump, who had previously vowed to ban the platform, came out against the bill, breaking from the majority of House Republicans. In an interview with Newsmax, he described Facebook as "the enemy of the people" and claimed Zuckerberg spent millions to rig the 2020 presidential election against him.

When MTG, who last year was dubbed MAGA's MVP, was asked if Trump had any influence on her take, she insisted that wasn't the case.

"I haven't spoken to Donald Trump about the bill," Greene claimed. "These were my own conclusions, and I made the vote based on my own conclusions and by reading the bill myself."