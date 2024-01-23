Marjorie Taylor Greene warns MAGA will "eradicate" Republicans who don't support Trump

Laconia, New Hampshire - Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene showed up in New Hampshire to help rally support for Donald Trump ahead of the state's caucuses and issued a warning to Republicans that aren't falling in line.

In a recent interview, Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed that the Republican Party is "eradicating" members who don't support the policies of Donald Trump. © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Prior to giving a speech at Trump's rally on Monday night, MTG did an interview with MSNBC, where she said the moment was a "referendum" and representative of "true change" for the Republican Party.

"It says that not only do we support President Trump, we support his policies," she explained. "And any Republican that isn't willing to adapt these policies, we are completely eradicating from the party.

"So, it's up to Nikki Haley what she does," Greene added.

While Trump is expected to win Tuesday's primary, Haley, who is Trump's last-standing challenger in the race, is trailing him in New Hampshire polls by just 15 points.

Greene, who was dubbed "MAGA's MVP" last year, and other Trump loyalists have been calling on Haley to drop out and support Trump as the Republican to beat President Joe Biden.