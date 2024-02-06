Marjorie Taylor Greene ripped by Rep. Jim McGovern: "Aren't you late for a Klan meeting?"

Washington DC - Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently got into a feud with Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern, and to say he embarrassed her would be an understatement.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently got into a heated feud with Democrat Congressman Jim McGovern over recent legislation she introduced. © Collage: Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

During a House Rules Committee hearing on Monday, McGovern criticized MTG for her resolution to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and censure Rep. Ilhan Omar.

"The clowns are running the circus around here," McGovern argued. "We're wasting hours and hours of time this week on Marjorie Taylor Greene because what? She wants to impeach somebody.

"And don't even get me started on her absurd censure resolution of Congresswoman Omar that she introduced because she doesn't know how to use Google Translate."

Later that day, Greene shared a clip of McGovern's rant on social media and added a bizarre claim about how he conducts himself in the bathroom.