Marjorie Taylor Greene rips Lindsey Graham for daring to question Biden impeachment effort

Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Senator Lindsey Graham for daring to doubt House Republicans' impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

By Rey Harris

Phoenix, Arizona - Far-right Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Senator Lindsey Graham for expressing doubts over House Republicans' impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene criticized Senator Lindsey Graham after he expressed doubts about House Republican's effort to impeach the president. © Collage: Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP During an appearance at a Turning Point USA event on Sunday, Greene took aim at Graham. "How can Lindsey Graham... say that he hasn't seen a smoking gun of evidence?" she said. "That he doesn't think we've produced enough evidence to impeach [President] Joe Biden?" Instead of going through the evidence, she asked the crowd if they "believe" there is enough evidence, which garnered applause. Politicians Rudy Giuliani ordered to pay up massively in Georgia defamation case "Well, I think somebody else better run for Senator in South Carolina," she said with a laugh.

Lindsey Graham raises questions over "smoking gun"

Graham suggested in an interview with Meet the Press that a "smoking gun" was missing in the GOP's impeachment case. © Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP Her comments come after Graham admitted in an interview with Meet the Press that "if there were a smoking gun" in the GOP's case against Biden, "I think we'd be talking about it." Greene has been at the forefront of efforts to see Biden and other members of his administration impeached. She has also made a habit of publicly criticizing and attacking her Republican colleagues that are openly critical of former President Donald Trump, or don't share her far-right vision for the country.

During the same speech, Greene also attacked her Republicans on Capitol Hill, who she says are "making horrible decisions, causing Americans to go broke." Politicians Jill Stein 2024: Her story, experiences, and policies "The rich get richer and the poor get poorer, and that's because we have stupid people in Washington DC, and I can say that for a fact because I work with many of them," she added. "And I'm not just talking about Democrats."

Lindsey Graham can't seem to win with MAGA

Throughout Donald Trump's time in politics, Graham has publicly flip-flopped multiple times on his view of Trump, going from being extremely critical of him to now endorsing him in the 2024 race. That hasn't washed with Trump's supporters. Back in July, Graham joined Trump at a rally in his home state of South Carolina, where the Senator was booed for more than five minutes as he took the stage to give a speech.