Republicans go after Biden's homeland security chief in latest impeachment effort

Washington DC - House Republicans on Wednesday announced impeachment proceedings against President Joe Biden 's homeland security chief as they seek to cement immigration as a major issue in November's presidential election.

House Republicans on Wednesday announced impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Up to 10,000 migrants have been detained daily of late after crossing illegally from Mexico in what Republicans describe as a humanitarian disaster, while the White House and lawmakers have failed to agree on immigration reforms.



Republicans in Congress, who concluded a probe into Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in December, accuse the Democrat of creating a national security emergency by ignoring immigration policy.

No impeachment vote has been scheduled, but House Homeland Security Committee chairman Mark Green said an initial hearing would be held next Wednesday.

"Our investigation made clear that this crisis finds its foundation in Secretary Mayorkas' decision-making and refusal to enforce the laws passed by Congress, and that his failure to fulfill his oath of office demands accountability," he said.

A majority of the House would be required to vote that Mayorkas had committed "high crimes and misdemeanors," prompting a Senate trial that would boot him from office in the extremely unlikely case that two-thirds of senators voted to convict.