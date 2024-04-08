Marjorie Taylor Greene says Americans should "repent" after East Coast earthquake

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene shared her apocalyptic theory about what may have caused the earthquake that rocked the East Coast on Friday.

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said that God is sending America a message after a 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit the East Coast on Friday. © Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

MTG took to her personal X account to issue a warning to America on Friday that God is sending the country a message in the form of a natural disaster – and suggested that more may be on the way.

"God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent," the staunch, Christian conservative wrote.

"Earthquakes and eclipses and many more things to come.

"I pray that our country listens," she added.

Her words came only moments after a magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit the East Coast of the US, rattling the New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston areas.

Fortunately, no injuries or serious damage have been reported.