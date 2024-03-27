Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed for conspiracies about Baltimore bridge collapse

Washington DC - Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene took to social media to express her extreme skepticism about the recent Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse , and it didn't go over so well.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing backlash after she suggested that the recent bridge collapse in Maryland was "intentional." © Collage: TASOS KATOPODIS & Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, MTG shared a time-lapsed CCTV video that shows the moments leading up to a container ship smashing into the bridge on Tuesday, causing it to collapse into Baltimore's Patapsco River.

The Georgia Representative called for "a serious investigation" into the tragedy.

"Is this an intentional attack or an accident?" she wrote.

Her theory came hours after the incident and in spite of confirmation that the ship had lost control after suffering an unexpected power failure.

X eventually added a community note to MTG's bizarre post, pointing out that Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said there was "absolutely no indication" of a terrorist attack or that it had been "done on purpose" for any reason.

Maryland Governor Wes Moore also confirmed the ship's crew sent a mayday out prior to the crash.

Throughout her tenure in congress, MTG has become well-known for her penchant for sharing conspiracy theories.