Marjorie Taylor Greene claims Democrats want to see Trump "murdered in jail"

In a recent interview, Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) claimed that Democrats are trying to throw Donald Trump (l.) in jail in hopes that he may be "murdered." © Collage: IMAGO / USA TODAY Network

On Monday, MTG sat down for a lengthy conversation with InfoWars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in which they warned MAGA fans that the possibility of Trump losing to President Joe Biden in November could be very real.

The two took aim at Trump's hush money trial, where the former president is facing 34 criminal charges for falsifying business records in an effort to cover up an affair he had with adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Echoing Trump's unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him and that all of his legal issues are politically motivated, Jones said he "can't believe they would actually steal it again."

"Can you imagine what they’re going to do?" Jones asked.

"They've said it – they are literally going to come after the Trump supporters and the people that are seen as the opposition."

Greene agreed, explaining that Trump is being forced to "put everything he has into defending himself against these rigged trials and this unbelievable perversion of our justice system."

"And the Democrats aren’t sorry about it. They aren't gonna back off of what they are doing. They literally want him dead," she continued.

"That's how serious they are... They want to lock him up in jail for the rest of his life, so that he dies in jail, and they want to take away his Secret Service protection so that he is murdered somewhere in jail, possibly," she added.