Marjorie Taylor Greene gets grilled for "creating drama" with Speaker battle

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing heat for her aggressive efforts to oust Speaker Mike Johnson, which some believe could cause Republicans to lose control of the House of Representatives .

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (pictured) had a heated interview over the weekend regarding her efforts to vacate House Speaker Mike Johnson. © IMAGO / Middle East Images

On Sunday, Greene sat down for an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, who asked for her reaction to critics describing the Georgia representative's effort as creating "drama" and "chaos."

Greene went into a tirade, deflecting blame onto those critics, who she said "are responsible for the drama that the American people are having to live through every single day."

The congresswoman filed a motion to vacate Johnson last month in response to his recent change of heart regarding the US supplying aid to Ukraine during its conflict with Russia, an issue that she has aggressively opposed.

On Saturday, members of the House voted to approve an aid bill pushed by Johnson. Greene predictably reacted with vitriol but refused to commit to pushing her motion forward to a vote.

In their interview, Bartiromo went on to press Greene to give a concrete plan as to how she would move forward with her motion, but Greene only responded by further criticizing Johnson.

After Bartiromo called her out for dodging the question and asked directly if she planned to push the motion forward, Greene responded, "It's coming."