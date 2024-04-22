Marjorie Taylor Greene gets grilled for "creating drama" with Speaker battle
Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing heat for her aggressive efforts to oust Speaker Mike Johnson, which some believe could cause Republicans to lose control of the House of Representatives.
On Sunday, Greene sat down for an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, who asked for her reaction to critics describing the Georgia representative's effort as creating "drama" and "chaos."
Greene went into a tirade, deflecting blame onto those critics, who she said "are responsible for the drama that the American people are having to live through every single day."
The congresswoman filed a motion to vacate Johnson last month in response to his recent change of heart regarding the US supplying aid to Ukraine during its conflict with Russia, an issue that she has aggressively opposed.
On Saturday, members of the House voted to approve an aid bill pushed by Johnson. Greene predictably reacted with vitriol but refused to commit to pushing her motion forward to a vote.
In their interview, Bartiromo went on to press Greene to give a concrete plan as to how she would move forward with her motion, but Greene only responded by further criticizing Johnson.
After Bartiromo called her out for dodging the question and asked directly if she planned to push the motion forward, Greene responded, "It's coming."
Is right wing media turning against Marjorie Taylor Greene?
MTG has been facing heightened criticism for her efforts against Johnson, with many of her colleagues calling her out for filing the motion as House Republicans are barely hanging on to a thin majority.
If she moves forward with the motion, Democrats could decide not to save Johnson – which could give them an opportunity to push forward House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to take his place.
In an especially scathing opinion piece published last week, Fox News commentator Liz Peek called MTG an "idiot" and accused her of "trying to wreck the GOP."
Greene has also faced harsh criticism over her insistence on not providing any help to Ukraine while at the same time insisting that the US should continue to fund Israel's bombing campaign in Gaza.
Her open criticisms about Ukraine being a "Nazi" regime have garnered her the nickname "Moscow Marjorie" as critics have argued that she is pushing a pro-Russia agenda.
A screenshot of Sunday's issue of the New York Post recently went viral on social media. The issue featured a picture of MTG donning a Russian fur Ushanka hat along with the headline "Nyet, Moscow Marjorie."
Despite the heavy criticism, Greene is continuing to stand by her efforts, sharing in an X post on Monday that a motion to vacate Johnson wouldn't "hand the majority over to the Democrats."
