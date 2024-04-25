Mike Johnson weighs in on Marjorie Taylor Greene threats: "I don't think about her at all"

Washington DC - House Speaker Mike Johnson claims he is no longer concerned with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene , as she continues to demand he resign from his position.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (r.) was recently asked if he had nightmares about Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is leading an effort to vacate him. © Collage: IMAGO / UPI Photo

On Wednesday, Johnson sat down for an interview with Fox News host Jessie Waters, where he cryptically spoke about an unnamed House Republican's unwillingness to fall in line with the party.

"It's very difficult when very individualistic, individual-minded Republicans don't want to move together as a block," Johnson said.

When Waters inquired if he was speaking about Greene, Johnson refused to drop a name and simply responded, "You know who they are."

With a laugh, Waters then asked if Johnson "has nightmares about her."

"No, I don't," he responded. "I don't think about her at all."