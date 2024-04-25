Mike Johnson weighs in on Marjorie Taylor Greene threats: "I don't think about her at all"
Washington DC - House Speaker Mike Johnson claims he is no longer concerned with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, as she continues to demand he resign from his position.
On Wednesday, Johnson sat down for an interview with Fox News host Jessie Waters, where he cryptically spoke about an unnamed House Republican's unwillingness to fall in line with the party.
"It's very difficult when very individualistic, individual-minded Republicans don't want to move together as a block," Johnson said.
When Waters inquired if he was speaking about Greene, Johnson refused to drop a name and simply responded, "You know who they are."
With a laugh, Waters then asked if Johnson "has nightmares about her."
"No, I don't," he responded. "I don't think about her at all."
Marjorie Taylor Greene refuses to back down
Johnson's remarks came the same day President Joe Biden signed into law a foreign aid package that he helped get passed in the House over the weekend.
The package included additional financial aid for Ukraine, a measure that Greene has been aggressively opposed to.
She has described Johnson's support of the measure as a "betrayal" to Republicans and, last month, filed a motion to vacate him.
MTG has faced heightened criticism from her colleagues and conservative media for her effort, as it could result in Republicans losing their already thin majority in the House.
Despite the hate, she has remained adamant about wanting to see Johnson axed but has refused to commit to pushing her motion to a vote.
Johnson also recently got a lifeline from Greene's close friend Donald Trump, who defended the speaker as "a good man" who is "trying very hard."
