Marjorie Taylor Greene suggests new AG Matt Gaetz should target Covid "crimes against humanity"

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is already making suggestions for fellow Representative Matt Gaetz after Donald Trump appointed him to be Attorney General.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) recently suggested that newly appointed Attorney General Matt Gaetz (l.) should go after Covid-19 response officials. © Collage: Ian Maule / AFP & Megan Varner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday, the GOP-led House Oversight Committee held a hearing titled "Preparing for the Next Pandemic: Lessons Learned and the Path Forward."

Greene – who is well known for her penchant for conspiracy theories – gave a speech arguing that the greatest lesson from the pandemic was that "government and its powerful agencies should never use the American people's hard-earned tax dollars to create viruses that can be unleashed on the world like Covid-19 was."

The Georgia rep. insisted that Dr. Anthony Fauci "lied to the American people," and that the US created the disease to push vaccines.

She claimed the vaccines are causing "the rise of autism, learning disabilities, neurological problems, and so much more that children are suffering from today."

"People that perpetuated and continue to perpetuate these crimes need to be prosecuted, and that needs to be starting in the next administration, and I'm pretty sure our next attorney general will do that, and I look forward to seeing that happen," Greene continued.

"Preparing for the next pandemic is actually recognizing that the last pandemic resulted in crimes against humanity," she added.