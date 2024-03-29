Marjorie Taylor Greene touts new conspiracy blaming post office for Trump's 2020 loss

Washington DC - Far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is waging war on the post office after sharing her newest conspiracy regarding Donald Trump 's 2020 election loss.

In an interview with Steve Bannon on Thursday, Greene discussed allegations against Trump that he attempted to overturn the results in Georgia by pressuring election officials.

"When President Trump got on the phone with our Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, and said, 'Can you find the votes? Where are they,' he was basically looking for ballots, and these ballots have been lost in the mail," Greene explained to Bannon.

"And so, there was nothing wrong with what President Trump said."

During the call in question, Trump told Reffensperger to "find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have, because we won the state."

He also touted a handful of false claims about the election to bolster his argument.

Greene claimed that Trump was referring to how "absentee ballots do not get counted because they come in late," a problem she believes could also cause issues in the 2024 elections.