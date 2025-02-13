Marjorie Taylor Greene trolled with Elon Musk "dick pic" in DOGE hearing
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene got a dose of her own medicine during the first congressional hearing for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) subcommittee.
On Wednesday, Greene, who President Donald Trump appointed to head a DOGE subcommittee, led the group's first hearing on Capitol Hill.
Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California gave a brief speech in which he argued it was "ironic" that Greene, who has built a reputation for wild publicity stunts, insulting her colleagues, and pushing conspiracy theories, was chosen for the role.
"Now, in the last Congress, Chairwoman Greene literally showed a dick pic in our oversight congressional hearing, so I thought I'd bring one as well," Garcia said as a staffer displayed an image of Elon Musk, the head of DOGE, in a tuxedo, garnering laughs from other members.
"Now this, of course, we know, is President Elon Musk," he continued. "He's also the world's richest man. He was the biggest political donor in the last election.
"He has billions of dollars in conflicts of interest, and we know that he's leading a power grab also abided by and encouraged by Donald Trump, and, of course, the chairwoman, Congresswoman Greene."
In an interview with CNN later that day, Garcia was asked if he felt the stunt was "effective messaging."
"Well, he is a dick," Garcia responded, adding that Democrats need to take note and "bring actual weapons to this bar fight."
Marjorie Taylor Greene responds to Democrats attacking DOGE
Garcia's stunt was a reference to an incident in 2023 in which Greene displayed explicit images of then-President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, nude and having sex.
While Greene is well known for pulling off wild, politicized stunts for attention during her time in Congress, she notably displayed a more calm and professional demeanor at Wednesday's hearing.
In an interview with reporters following the hearing, Greene did not mention Garcia by name, but admonished some Democrats for ignoring the "waste, fraud, and abuse" DOGE is handling and choosing to "make political theater out of the whole thing."
"If they want to make this a place to create partisan attacks... they're really going to be on the losing side of the issue because the American people are fed up with all of that," Greene added.
Cover photo: Collage: Alex Wroblewski / AFP & Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP