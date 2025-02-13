Marjorie Taylor Greene trolled with Elon Musk "dick pic" in DOGE hearing

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene got a dose of her own medicine during the first congressional hearing for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) subcommittee.

During a recent congressional DOGE hearing, Representative Robert Garcia (r.) pranked his colleague Marjorie Taylor Greene with a "dick pic." © Collage: Alex Wroblewski / AFP & Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Greene, who President Donald Trump appointed to head a DOGE subcommittee, led the group's first hearing on Capitol Hill.

Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia of California gave a brief speech in which he argued it was "ironic" that Greene, who has built a reputation for wild publicity stunts, insulting her colleagues, and pushing conspiracy theories, was chosen for the role.

"Now, in the last Congress, Chairwoman Greene literally showed a dick pic in our oversight congressional hearing, so I thought I'd bring one as well," Garcia said as a staffer displayed an image of Elon Musk, the head of DOGE, in a tuxedo, garnering laughs from other members.

"Now this, of course, we know, is President Elon Musk," he continued. "He's also the world's richest man. He was the biggest political donor in the last election.

"He has billions of dollars in conflicts of interest, and we know that he's leading a power grab also abided by and encouraged by Donald Trump, and, of course, the chairwoman, Congresswoman Greene."

In an interview with CNN later that day, Garcia was asked if he felt the stunt was "effective messaging."

"Well, he is a dick," Garcia responded, adding that Democrats need to take note and "bring actual weapons to this bar fight."