Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to take aim at "toilets in Africa" as head of efficiency subcommittee

Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has revealed what she plans to do as soon as she begins her new role as head of a subcommittee for Donald Trump 's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Marjorie Taylor Greene recently revealed she plans to go after "toilets in Africa" while in her new role with the Department of Government Efficiency. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

In a recent interview with Fox News, Greene argued that "waste" in government has "caused America to be 36 trillion dollars in debt," and she aims to do something about it.

"We're going to have to go into all kinds of buckets, and that's how I'll be separating things on the Oversight subcommittee on DOGE," Greene explained.

"We'll be looking at everything from government-funded media programs like NPR that spread nothing but Democrat propaganda; we'll be going into grant programs that fund things like sex apps in Malaysia, toilets in Africa, all kinds of programs that don't help the American people."

Greene was recently tapped to lead a subcommittee of DOGE – the department created by Trump specifically for far-right billionaire Elon Musk, who will lead it alongside businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.

Trump says the agency will "slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies."

Greene went on to add, "I'd like to talk to the governors of sanctuary states and the mayors of sanctuary cities and have them come before our committee and explain why they deserve federal dollars if they're going to harbor illegal criminal aliens in their states and their cities."

Her recent remarks have been met with skepticism, as many critics are confused about what she is talking about or don't consider them real issues.