Marjorie Taylor Greene vows to take aim at "toilets in Africa" as head of efficiency subcommittee
Washington DC - Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has revealed what she plans to do as soon as she begins her new role as head of a subcommittee for Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
In a recent interview with Fox News, Greene argued that "waste" in government has "caused America to be 36 trillion dollars in debt," and she aims to do something about it.
"We're going to have to go into all kinds of buckets, and that's how I'll be separating things on the Oversight subcommittee on DOGE," Greene explained.
"We'll be looking at everything from government-funded media programs like NPR that spread nothing but Democrat propaganda; we'll be going into grant programs that fund things like sex apps in Malaysia, toilets in Africa, all kinds of programs that don't help the American people."
Greene was recently tapped to lead a subcommittee of DOGE – the department created by Trump specifically for far-right billionaire Elon Musk, who will lead it alongside businessman Vivek Ramaswamy.
Trump says the agency will "slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies."
Greene went on to add, "I'd like to talk to the governors of sanctuary states and the mayors of sanctuary cities and have them come before our committee and explain why they deserve federal dollars if they're going to harbor illegal criminal aliens in their states and their cities."
Her recent remarks have been met with skepticism, as many critics are confused about what she is talking about or don't consider them real issues.
Is there any truth behind Marjorie Taylor Greene's bizarre claims?
Greene taking aim at NPR comes as little surprise, as Trump and his MAGA allies have regularly mocked and insulted media outlets that criticize them.
NPR has been a long-time enemy of conservatives, who have labeled it state-funded media despite the fact that less than 1% of their funding comes from government grants.
In regard to Greene mentioning the Malaysian sex app, she may have been referring to recent claims that the National Institutes of Health have been providing millions of dollars in grants to help fund the development of a harm-reduction app in Malaysia to help gay men engaging in "chem sex."
While she didn't expand on her "toilets in Africa" comment, it's believed she was referencing the US Agency for International Development, which provides funding to Africa and other countries to assist with sanitation efforts that prevent the spreading of diseases and provide clean water to communities in need.
Her vow to cut funding to sanctuary cities aligns with Trump's aggressive anti-immigration policy promises, as he has vowed to enact the largest deportation effort in US history on day one of his presidency.
In her interview, Greene went on to add, "We're going to look into every single aspect, and we don't care about people's feelings."
Cover photo: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP