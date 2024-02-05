Marjorie Taylor Greene wades into Tucker Carlson's Vladimir Putin controversy

Washington DC - Rumors have been spreading that far-right pundit Tucker Carlson my have interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin. If it's true, Georgia Representatve Marjorie Taylor Greene is all for it.

On Saturday, MTG shared a social media post defending Carlson and railing about an imaginary left wing effort to keep the interview from happening.

"Democrats and their propagandists in the media are spasming at the prospect of Tucker Carlson interviewing Putin," Greene wrote. "They feel entitled to the position of gatekeeper and believe they are the ones who tell you what to think and believe. They HATE when someone like Tucker goes 'off script.'

"We have a free press in this country, and it's people like Tucker Carlson who we depend on to speak the truth!" she added.

The rumors about an interview sparked after Carlson, who has been a vocal defender of Putin, was recently spotted in Moscow.

Fox News' former star man was unexpectedly fired in April 2022. A month later, he launched a new, self-produced show exclusively on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

When asked about his visit, Carlson reportedly said he, "just wanted to see Moscow... to talk to people and look around and then see how it's doing."