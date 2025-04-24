Marjorie Taylor Greene warns judges ruling against Trump are "infuriating" MAGA

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently sent a warning to federal judges who have been acting as roadblocks to President Donald Trump 's aggressive agenda.

In a recent social media post, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene warned judges defying President Donald Trump's agenda that they are angering his base. © KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Wednesday, the Georgia representative, who is one of Trump's most ardent allies in the House, argued in an X post that not giving the president the ability to do whatever he wants is unconstitutional.

"We have a judicial coup happening in this country with rogue judges protecting criminal illegal aliens and cartel members instead of defending the sovereignty of America and upholding our constitution," Greene wrote.



"Congress has the ability to stop this with impeachment and other measures," she continued.

"Failure to take action is allowing the judicial coup to continue and infuriating Americans who voted for President Trump!"

MTG's remarks come as the Trump administration has been using Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to arrest thousands of migrants, detain them indefinitely, and deport hundreds to prison camps in foreign countries, such as El Salvador.

The administration has said their actions fall in line with the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, but several federal judges have dismissed this argument, as they are doing so without giving those detained due process, leading some judges to order that migrants be returned to the States.

Trump has openly defied the orders and has even threatened to get more extreme with his efforts, recently floating the idea of also deporting America's "homegrown" criminals to foreign prisons.