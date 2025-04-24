Marjorie Taylor Greene warns judges ruling against Trump are "infuriating" MAGA
Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently sent a warning to federal judges who have been acting as roadblocks to President Donald Trump's aggressive agenda.
On Wednesday, the Georgia representative, who is one of Trump's most ardent allies in the House, argued in an X post that not giving the president the ability to do whatever he wants is unconstitutional.
"We have a judicial coup happening in this country with rogue judges protecting criminal illegal aliens and cartel members instead of defending the sovereignty of America and upholding our constitution," Greene wrote.
"Congress has the ability to stop this with impeachment and other measures," she continued.
"Failure to take action is allowing the judicial coup to continue and infuriating Americans who voted for President Trump!"
MTG's remarks come as the Trump administration has been using Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to arrest thousands of migrants, detain them indefinitely, and deport hundreds to prison camps in foreign countries, such as El Salvador.
The administration has said their actions fall in line with the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, but several federal judges have dismissed this argument, as they are doing so without giving those detained due process, leading some judges to order that migrants be returned to the States.
Trump has openly defied the orders and has even threatened to get more extreme with his efforts, recently floating the idea of also deporting America's "homegrown" criminals to foreign prisons.
Social media reacts to Marjorie Taylor Greene's post
Since he was re-elected in January, Trump has gone out of his way to stack his second term with MAGA loyalists and has aggressively called for anyone standing in his way to be removed from their position, including federal judges.
The reaction to MTG's post was overwhelmingly critical, with many noting the unconstitutional nature and lack of due process of Trump's agenda or ridiculing her for doing nothing but tweeting about the problem, as Congress is currently on vacation.
It is also worth noting that Greene's threat of "infuriating" MAGA holds a lot of weight, as it recalls his base infamously storming the Capitol in 2021 guided by Trump's unfounded stolen election claims.
Cover photo: KENT NISHIMURA / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP