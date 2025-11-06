Marjorie Taylor Greene weighs in on rumors she's considering 2028 presidential run

Washington DC - MAGA Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently addressed the rumors that she is considering a run for president.

In a recent social media post, Marjorie Taylor Greene reacted to a news story that claimed she was considering running for president. © LEON NEAL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the outlet NOTUS reported that several sources had claimed MTG was telling colleagues that she was seeking a bid in 2028.

But later that day, Greene shared an X post that included a screenshot of a text conversation in which she called out the reporter behind the article for sharing "baseless gossip," and asked them to never contact her again.

"Congress needs to go back in session because DC reporters are bored and desperate," MTG wrote in her post. "And I would like to pass bills and appropriations for my current job."

Since she was elected to Congress in 2021, Greene has built a reputation for her steadfast allegiance to President Donald Trump, her aggressive style of politics, and her penchant for sharing conspiracy theories.

But in recent months, Greene has publicly expressed views that put her at odds with the Republican Party and Trump, including her commitment to see the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files and becoming the first Republican to describe the Gaza conflict as a "genocide."

Earlier this year, Greene was reportedly considering a run for Senate, but changed her mind after President Trump presented her with data showing she would lose.