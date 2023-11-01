Marjorie Taylor Greene teases run for president
Washington DC - Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said she is considering a run for President of the United States, but can America handle an MTG presidency?
Greene was recently asked by reporters if she would ever consider running for the Oval Office.
"Maybe," she responded, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "We'll see what happens. I certainly love my country, and I'll do everything I can to protect it."
MTG, who has been dubbed MAGA's MVP, has made a name for herself as one of the staunchest defenders of former president Donald Trump, and said in August she would want to be his vice president if he were to win re-election in 2024.
She has also become infamous for her penchant for sharing conspiracy theories, sparking fights with her fellow politicians, and pulling wild stunts on the House floor, such as showing explicit photos of President Joe Biden's son during a hearing.
As so many Americans believe US politics are as divisive today as they have ever been, what would an America under MTG look like?
What would Marjorie Taylor Greene's America look like?
Greene is an outspoken far-right conservative who regularly pushes back on cultural issues and criticizes social groups such as the LGBTQ community. Her rhetoric has been condemned by not just Democrats, but many members of her own party.
As Greene is currently helping Trump campaign around the country, she will probably not be joining the 2024 race as a candidate herself. But 2026 may be a different story.
James DeMonaco, writer and director of The Purge movies, recently shared in an interview that the next installment in the series will be about "the remapping of America based on ideology, sexuality and religion, so that the states are broken down." He said it is influenced by Greene, who "recently wished for an America like that."
House Democrats recently presented a resolution to expel Greene from Congress, which may be voted on later this week.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / Christian Offenberg & ZUMA Wire