Marjorie Taylor Greene teases run for president

Washington DC - Far-right Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene said she is considering a run for President of the United States, but can America handle an MTG presidency?

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene recently told reporters she is considering running for President of the United States in the near future. © Collage: IMAGO / Christian Offenberg & ZUMA Wire

Greene was recently asked by reporters if she would ever consider running for the Oval Office.

"Maybe," she responded, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "We'll see what happens. I certainly love my country, and I'll do everything I can to protect it."

MTG, who has been dubbed MAGA's MVP, has made a name for herself as one of the staunchest defenders of former president Donald Trump, and said in August she would want to be his vice president if he were to win re-election in 2024.

She has also become infamous for her penchant for sharing conspiracy theories, sparking fights with her fellow politicians, and pulling wild stunts on the House floor, such as showing explicit photos of President Joe Biden's son during a hearing.

As so many Americans believe US politics are as divisive today as they have ever been, what would an America under MTG look like?