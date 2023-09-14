Matt Gaetz blasts Kevin McCarthy as "sad and pathetic" in impeachment probe criticism
Washington DC - Florida Representative Matt Gaetz continued his feud with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy despite the Republican leader caving to pressure from his far-right colleagues to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.
Though Gaetz has been calling for a probe into Biden and his son Hunter for some time now, he doesn't think McCarthy is up to the job,and has even floated the idea to vote him out.
On Wednesday, he sat down for an interview with MSNBC host Ari Melber, ruthlessly criticizing the California rep. after he had claimed Gaetz was actually upset about an ethics complaint.
"My response is going to really surprise you," Gaetz responded. "This is about term limits, a balanced budged amendment, and single subject spending bills, just like I've been saying for an entire year."
"Right there," he continued, "you saw McCarthy lying like a dead dog, because I have never asked him to interfere in any ethics matter."
"That is an abject lie from a sad and pathetic man who lies to hold on to power," Gaetz later added.
House Republicans have been plagued by infighting
Though members of the far-right House Freedom Caucus have been pushing as one for an impeachment of Biden, they can't seem to agree on how to go about doing it, and can't get along long enough to make it happen.
Gaetz has been beefing with Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene about who deserves credit for the inquiry, while she in turn has had a fallout with Lauren Boebert of Colorado, who she claims copied her impeachment efforts.
Some traditional Republicans are also not on board with the plan, including Colorado Rep. Ken Buck, who said there is no evidence "linking President Biden to a high crime or misdemeanor."
Cover photo: Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA & Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP