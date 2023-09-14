Matt Gaetz blasts Kevin McCarthy as "sad and pathetic" in impeachment probe criticism

Washington DC - Florida Representative Matt Gaetz continued his feud with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy despite the Republican leader caving to pressure from his far-right colleagues to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz says he does not believe House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will follow through with his recently launched impeachment probe. © Collage: CHIP SOMODEVILLA & Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Though Gaetz has been calling for a probe into Biden and his son Hunter for some time now, he doesn't think McCarthy is up to the job,and has even floated the idea to vote him out.

On Wednesday, he sat down for an interview with MSNBC host Ari Melber, ruthlessly criticizing the California rep. after he had claimed Gaetz was actually upset about an ethics complaint.

"My response is going to really surprise you," Gaetz responded. "This is about term limits, a balanced budged amendment, and single subject spending bills, just like I've been saying for an entire year."

"Right there," he continued, "you saw McCarthy lying like a dead dog, because I have never asked him to interfere in any ethics matter."

"That is an abject lie from a sad and pathetic man who lies to hold on to power," Gaetz later added.