Far-right Rep. Matt Gaetz calls on Democrats to help vote out House Speaker Kevin McCarthy

Washington DC - Florida Representative Matt Gaetz is calling on Democrats to help him vote House Speaker Kevin McCarthy out of his position.

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has asked Democratic representatives to help him vote out House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

In a social media post last week, Gaetz addressed criticism of his opposition to McCarthy, arguing that he wants to see the speaker implement single-subject appropriations bills, a subpoena for President Joe Biden's son Hunter, and impeachment proceedings brought against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell shared Gaetz's post and called him out for making "empty threats," arguing he "will never... make a motion to remove McCarthy."

Gaetz then responded, asking Swalwell, "how [many] democrat votes can I count on?" if he puts forth a motion.

McCarthy has been pulled in different directions as the Republican Party remains fractured on how to take on Biden ahead of 2024 as their primary front-runner, Donald Trump, faces 91 criminal charges.

This week, House members returned from recess and are in the process of securing an appropriations bill. Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and others have threatened to block the bill, which could cause a government shutdown.