Matt Gaetz praises Andrew Tate after his house arrest gets lifted
Washington DC - In a recent social media post, former Congressman Matt Gaetz expressed support for Andrew Tate after the controversial influencer's house arrest was lifted.
On Tuesday, Gaetz shared a post on X that included a screenshot of a news story regarding a Romanian court's decision to replace Tate's house arrest order with a lesser judicial control measure as his trial plays out.
"These charges against [Tate] always seemed VERY suspect!" Gaetz wrote in the post.
The influencer appeared to appreciate the support, as he responded, "Matrix attack. I think you know a thing or two about that. But in the end, we win."
Tate had been on house arrest since August as he, his brother, and four others are being investigated for allegations including human trafficking, trafficking of minors, and sexually assaulting a minor.
He faced similar accusations in a separate case last year, which an appeals court ruled not to send to trial in December.
Despite the heavily critical press and attention he has received over the years, Tate has only grown more aggressive in his rhetoric, and recently announced he will be running to be Prime Minister of the UK under his newly created "BRUV" party.
Matt Gaetz and Andrew Tate find common ground
As two outspoken supporters of President-elect Donald Trump, Tate and Gaetz have both made names for themselves as notable influencers within the MAGA universe.
Gaetz – who Trump wanted to appoint to be Attorney General of his administration before scrapping the idea due to public outcry – has similarly faced allegations of sexual misconduct involving minors.
The Department of Justice ultimately decided against filing charges against him in 2023, however.
But last month, a congressional committee released a report to the public of their own investigation into Gaetz, which found he paid tens of thousands of dollars to women for sex or drugs on at least 20 separate occasions during his time in office.
