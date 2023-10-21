Matt Gaetz says he's willing to give up his own job to elect Jim Jordan as House Speaker

Washington DC - Representative Matt Gaetz says he is willing to be censured, suspended, or removed from Congress in order to get Jim Jordan elected as Speaker of the House .

Gaetz took to social media on Friday to share a statement signed off by himself and seven of his GOP colleagues. In it, they propose a new strategy that they believe will help unite the party as House Republicans remain in a state of "rancor, hurt feelings, and acrimony."

"If the holdouts who refuse to vote for Speaker-Designate Jordan would be willing to 'vote with the team' and elect him the 56th House Speaker, we are prepared to accept censure, suspension, or removal from the Conference to accomplish this objective," the statement says.

"We remain proud members of the Republican Party, as nominated by our respective districts," they added.

The same group of far-right Republicans led by Gaetz were the driving force that got former speaker Kevin McCarthy voted out of the position last month, a highly criticized move they claim was intended to "change Washington for the better."

This newest proposal comes after Jordan failed three times to gain enough support within his party for him to be voted into the position, with the GOP ultimately deciding to go with a different candidate.