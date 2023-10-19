Jim Jordan throws support behind interim House leader Patrick McHenry as House remains in shambles

Washington DC – Republicans looked set to move on from hardline conservative Jim Jordan in their search for a new US House speaker Thursday, as lawmakers considered appointing a temporary leader to steer them out of a civil war engulfing the party.

Jim Jordan – a Donald Trump loyalist heavily implicated in the former president's alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election – suffered humiliating defeats on the House floor in his first two bids for the gavel this week.

Since then, Jordan has reportedly put the brakes on another speakership bid after acknowledging that he would continue to hemorrhage votes.

Now, Jordan will instead throw his support behind placeholder speaker Patrick McHenry – who is currently limited to ceremonial duties – with the full authority of the office until the end of the year.

President Joe Biden announced plans this week to ask Congress for "unprecedented" aid to help Israel in its conflict with Hamas militants, understood to be part of a proposed $100 billion package that will also provide funding for Ukraine and Taiwan.



But lawmakers have been bogged down in infighting that has already claimed the job of one speaker and has shut down the lower chamber of Congress for more than two weeks, preventing action on the international and domestic crises demanding their attention.

The crisis has been playing out against the tumultuous background of the Israel-Gaza conflict, Ukraine fending off a Russian invasion in its 21st month, and with the US government preparing to shut down in less than a month unless new funding is approved by Congress.