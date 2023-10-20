Jim Jordan out after third strike in House vote as Republican circus continues

Washington DC – The GOP dropped hard-line conservative Jim Jordan's as its nominee for speaker of the US House of Representatives after he failed in a third ballot on Friday, compounding the chaos that has left the government without a functioning legislative branch for weeks.

Rep. Jim Jordan failed to gain enough votes to be elected Speaker of the House for the third time on Friday. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Underscoring the dysfunction plaguing the majority Republicans, the vote came after President Joe Biden had asked Congress for $106 billion in emergency funding – mainly military aid for Ukraine and Israel – but with no hope of a quick approval.

Jordan, a close ally of former president Donald Trump, lost the support of 25 members of his own party – with the tally of lawmakers backing his bid for the gavel worsening with each round of voting.

A closed door Republican session on Friday saw him then lose an internal vote to continue as the Party's nominee for speaker moving forward, with no plan as to who their new choice might be, the New York Times reported.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said another candidate forum would not happen until Monday night.

In the 17 days since Kevin McCarthy was removed in a rebellion by right-wing hardliners, no Republican has been able to muster enough votes to replace him.

"We're in a very bad place right now," McCarthy admitted after the latest setback, days after predicting that Jordan would win in the first ballot.