Mayor Eric Adams roasted by attorney over NYC crime rhetoric in tense interview

New York, New York - New York City Mayor Eric Adams was grilled by a defense attorney who accused him of "sensationalizing" crime in a grueling radio interview.

On Friday, Adams sat down for a lengthy conversation with The Breakfast Club radio show, which quickly turned tense as another guest, lawyer and activist Olayemi Olurin, pressed him about the recent rise in police presence across the five boroughs.

As Adams attempted to argue that New Yorker's don't feel safe while traveling the city's subways, Olurin blamed him for using specific high-profile violent incidents to "fearmonger".

"I think it's your own rhetoric about the subways that has a lot to do with why people feel scared, despite the fact that millions of people ride the subway every day without incident," she argued.

"You've added 2,000 police officers, despite the fact that you’ve acknowledged that the subways are not that dangerous," she added.

Olurin went on to argue that Adam's highlighted the recent murder of NYPD officer Jonathan Diller, which she described as "a rare occurrence," while not doing so for the seven New Yorkers that have been killed by officers so far this year.

"I’m not going to dismiss the loss of a life of an innocent person that wears a uniform," Mayor Adams responded.

"But you do the 31 people that died at Rikers," Olurin clapped back, referencing the death of inmates in recent years at NYC's most infamous prison.