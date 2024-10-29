Melania fires back at critics calling Donald Trump a Nazi: "He's not Hitler!"

New York, New York - Melania Trump recently came to her husband Donald Trump 's defense as critics keep comparing him to Adolf Hitler.

In a recent interview, Melania Trump shot back at critics who keep comparing her husband Donald Trump to the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. © Alexi J. Rosenfeld / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Tuesday, Melania sat down for an interview with Fox News, in which she was asked about how some critics are calling her husband the "second coming of Hitler."

"It's terrible," Melania responded in disgust. "He's not Hitler. All of his supporters, they're standing behind him because they want to see country successful – and we see what kind of support he has."

One of the anchors then asked why the former president and his family continue their political efforts, when he could be "on a beach" instead.

"He loves his country, and he wants to make it successful... for all of the people," she said, adding, "he wants to make this country great again."

The former first lady's remarks come as some critics have compared Trump's weekend rally at Madison Square Garden to a pro-Nazi rally held at the arena in the 1930s. During a recent event, Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz mentioned there was "a direct parallel" between the two.

Many critics have also compared Trump's rhetoric throughout his campaign to that of Hitler's, most notably when he said several times that immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country."