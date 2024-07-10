Melania hosts "spectacular" campaign event with LGBTQ+ Republicans, but where was Trump?

New York, New York - Melania Trump on Monday hosted an event to raise money for her husband's presidential campaign, but Donald Trump didn't bother to show up.

Melania Trump hosted a campaign event for her husband Donald with Log Cabin Republicans on Monday. © IMAGO / Newscom World

The former first lady held her second private fundraiser of the year with the Log Cabin Republicans (LCR), the largest nonprofit LGBTQ+ conservative group in the country, at the iconic Trump Tower.

According to The Daily Mail, Melania, who was seen donning a $4,000 red Valentino dress, opened the tower's private penthouse to a small group of guests.

In a post shared on X, LCR described the event as "spectacular," and praised Melania for "her leadership and support of equality for all."

The event was a part of the group's "Road to Victory" program, which seeks to garner support within the community for the Republican Party and Trump.



Richard Grenell, a former Trump administration official who helped organize the event, said in a post the "goal is to get 50% of the gay vote" for Trump ahead of the general elections in November.

He went on to note that it was the first "campaign event" ever held at the tower, and claimed they managed to raise "$1.4 million in one night."