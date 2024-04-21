Melania Trump makes big comeback at closed-door LGBTQ+ fundraiser

Palm Beach, Florida - Over the weekend, Melania Trump made her highly anticipated return to politics during a closed-door event that remains shrouded in secrecy.

On Saturday, the former first lady hosted a fundraising event for the Log Cabin Republicans (LCR), the largest nonprofit LGBTQ+ conservative group in the country, at the Trumps' Mar-a-Lago home.

Very little has been shared about what took place during the event, which cost $10,000 to attend.

An organizer for the event told ABC News that tickets sold out within 36 hours after it was first announced and ended up hosting around 70 guests.

Several notable allies and campaign donors showed up to flaunt their support, including former Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and Fox News CEO Roger Ailes' widow, Elizabeth Ailes.

Melania, who does not use social media nearly as much as her husband, shared a photo of herself speaking at a podium, along with a link to a recent interview.



While most of the comments showed lots of love for the former first lady, who has been notably absent from the public eye as Donald battles a number of legal issues while running for re-election, some couldn't help but wonder where exactly her husband was.