Has Trump agreed to give Melania limited First Lady duties if he wins re-election?
Palm Beach, Florida - Melania Trump has reportedly come to an agreement with her husband, Donald Trump, about her future in politics if he manages to win re-election in November.
A source close to the Trump administration recently told Page Six that Melania "has made a deal with her husband that if he wins the presidency, she will not have to be on first lady duty 24/7."
The source explained that the deal was cut with the intention of allowing Melania to continue being a "hands-on mother" to their 18-year-old son Barron, who will soon be attending New York University.
"Barron has never been completely on his own before – and with the added stress of him being both a freshman in college and potentially the son of a president in a predominantly Democratic city, [Melania] wants to be close," the source claimed.
"The added attention he'll get if his father is president worries Melania, who is also concerned about reaction at his school over Barron's ever-present Secret Service [detail]."
They went on to note that Melania aims to be close to him to "provide both emotional and physical support" and does not want "a non-stop schedule of events in the White House."
News of the deal comes as Melania is noticeably avoiding the public eye, leaving her husband alone as he fights for re-election and battles countless legal battles and public scandals.
What does Donald Trump think about the alleged deal with Melania?
Despite the fact that the Trumps have given a litany of excuses as to why Melania has been MIA and dismissed rumors that their marriage is in crisis, her absence has sparked rampant speculation as her behavior is highly unprecedented for a former and possibly future first lady.
She has noticeably chosen not to make appearances at some of her husband's biggest moments, such as the recent presidential debate, which families of candidates have attended for decades.
She also has avoided making any kind of public statements in support of him or his campaign.
But the source went on to claim that the former president is completely fine with the arrangement, as he's had similar situations in previous marriages.
"Donald is close to Barron, but isn't going to tossing footballs with him when he's the president and the head of the free world," they explained. "Donald has already agreed to this, and feels that mothers and parents across the country will understand Melania's devotion to their son.
"Donald trusts Melania to bring up their son the same way he trusted Ivana to bring up their children," the source added. "Donald feels it worked for Ivanka, Eric and Don Jr."
