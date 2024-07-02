Has Trump agreed to give Melania limited First Lady duties if he wins re-election?

Palm Beach, Florida - Melania Trump has reportedly come to an agreement with her husband, Donald Trump , about her future in politics if he manages to win re-election in November.

Melania (r.) and Donald Trump have reportedly come to an agreement about the former first lady's future in politics if her husband takes back the White House. © IMAGO / Newscom World

A source close to the Trump administration recently told Page Six that Melania "has made a deal with her husband that if he wins the presidency, she will not have to be on first lady duty 24/7."

The source explained that the deal was cut with the intention of allowing Melania to continue being a "hands-on mother" to their 18-year-old son Barron, who will soon be attending New York University.

"Barron has never been completely on his own before – and with the added stress of him being both a freshman in college and potentially the son of a president in a predominantly Democratic city, [Melania] wants to be close," the source claimed.

"The added attention he'll get if his father is president worries Melania, who is also concerned about reaction at his school over Barron's ever-present Secret Service [detail]."

They went on to note that Melania aims to be close to him to "provide both emotional and physical support" and does not want "a non-stop schedule of events in the White House."

News of the deal comes as Melania is noticeably avoiding the public eye, leaving her husband alone as he fights for re-election and battles countless legal battles and public scandals.