Melania questions intensify amid Trump's historic hush money trial

New York, New York - Melania Trump was again absent as her husband, Donald Trump , ventured into court for the first day of his historic hush money trial.

On Monday, the highly anticipated hush money trial against former President Donald Trump began, but his wife Melania was noticeably absent from his side. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

As Trump arrived at the New York County Criminal Court on Monday, where he became the first former president in history to face criminal charges, he was noticeably alone.

Neither his wife nor kids showed up to be by his side – there were, however, a dozen MAGA supporters who put on a small protest across the street from the courthouse.

The absence of Melania, Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka sparked a debate on social media, after legal and political analyst Joyce Vance noted that she has "rarely seen" such a thing.

"It's a sad commentary for a former president with four grown children and a wife, all of whom seem to have deserted him in that moment," Vance added.

The Slovenian-born model's absence comes as no surprise, as she has been evading the public eye ever since her husband announced his re-election campaign, though a return to politics has been hinted at.

