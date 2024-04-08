Melania Trump to make political comeback at LGBTQ+ event!

Palm Beach, Florida - Melania Trump is reportedly planning to make her comeback to politics at an upcoming fundraising event for LGBTQ+ conservatives later this month.

Donald Trump's wife Melania is planning to make her comeback to politics at an upcoming fundraising event for the LGBTQ+ conservative group Log Cabin Republicans. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

According to Politico, the former first lady will host a fundraiser for the Log Cabin Republicans on April 20.

The event will celebrate the group's launching of their "Road to Victory" program, which will seek to garner support for Republicans in swing states ahead of the general elections in November.

While it's not clear whether Melania's husband, former President Donald Trump, will be making a guest appearance, the gala will be taking place at the couple's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.

The news comes as Melania has been noticeably absent from the campaign trail ever since her husband announced his re-election bid last year.

Last month, during a rare public appearance to cast her vote in the Florida primary, Melania told reporters "Stay tuned!" when asked when she planned to return to politics.