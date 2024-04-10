Is Melania the Trump campaign's "secret weapon" for re-election?
Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump's presidential campaign is reportedly using his wife Melania as his "secret weapon" ahead of the general election in November.
A source recently told The New York Post that the former president will be using Melania's appearances to garner support from unlikely voters.
"The Trump campaign recognizes that Melania is their secret weapon," the source explained.
"Her appeal is critical to win battleground states and undecided voters, especially now that they've won the primary and are hyper-focused on the general."
News of his new strategy comes as Melania has been noticeably absent from his side while he runs for re-election and fights a number of legal battles that could potentially threaten his effort.
On April 20, the couple is scheduled to host a fundraiser, which has been described as Melania's "comeback," at their Mar-a-Lago home for the Log Cabin Republicans, a pro-LGBTQ+ group the former first lady has had a close relationship with for at least since 2020.
One political strategist described the campaign's new strategy as "using softer faces and voices as surrogates" to help "make voters feel more comfortable."
Can Melania Trump save her husband's campaign?
Trump has been aggressively campaigning for re-election against President Joe Biden, with most polls around the nation showing very small margins between them.
While Trump has undoubtedly made huge strides with his MAGA base and most of the Republican Party, there are large demographics and voting blocks that he has either alienated with his rhetoric or refused to acknowledge at all.
While GOP fundraiser Caroline Wren insisted to The Post that "people really like" Melania, describing her as a "huge asset" to their fundraising efforts, polls tell a much different story about her popularity.
After the end of her husband's presidency in 2021, Melania left the White House with the lowest approval rating for a first lady in US history.
While it's hard to believe that she could be the campaign's saving grace, it would be much better optics for Trump to have his wife by his side.
Cover photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP