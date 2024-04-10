Is Melania the Trump campaign's "secret weapon" for re-election?

Palm Beach, Florida - Donald Trump 's presidential campaign is reportedly using his wife Melania as his "secret weapon" ahead of the general election in November.

Donald Trump (l.) and his presidential campaign are reportedly using his wife Melania to help him gain support ahead of the general election in November. © OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

A source recently told The New York Post that the former president will be using Melania's appearances to garner support from unlikely voters.

"The Trump campaign recognizes that Melania is their secret weapon," the source explained.

"Her appeal is critical to win battleground states and undecided voters, especially now that they've won the primary and are hyper-focused on the general."

News of his new strategy comes as Melania has been noticeably absent from his side while he runs for re-election and fights a number of legal battles that could potentially threaten his effort.

On April 20, the couple is scheduled to host a fundraiser, which has been described as Melania's "comeback," at their Mar-a-Lago home for the Log Cabin Republicans, a pro-LGBTQ+ group the former first lady has had a close relationship with for at least since 2020.

One political strategist described the campaign's new strategy as "using softer faces and voices as surrogates" to help "make voters feel more comfortable."