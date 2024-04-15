Trump's historic hush money trial: Live at the scene

New York, New York - Donald Trump made history during the beginning of his hush money trial in New York on Monday, as he became the first former US president ever to face criminal charges.

On Monday, Donald Trump appeared in a New York court for the start of his hush money trial, becoming the first former president in history to face criminal charges. His supporters gathered nearby. © TAG24 / Rey Harris

On Monday morning, as Trump was making his way from Trump Tower to the New York County Criminal Court building in Manhattan, he took to his Truth Social platform to share one more post moments before the start of the highly anticipated trial.

"When I walk into that courtroom, I know I will have the love of 200 million Americans behind me," he wrote, "and I will be FIGHTING for the FREEDOM of 325 MILLION AMERICANS!"

Though Trump insists the vast majority of the American people are "behind" him, the scene at a protest that took place nearby told a bit of a different story.

Far-right provocateur Laura Loomer and members of the Young Republicans Club held a Rally for Trump Against Democrat Lawfare event at Collect Pond Park, located right across the street from the courthouse. TAG24 was live at the scene.

A flyer for the event called on MAGA fans to bring their flags and signs to show support, but at its scheduled 8 AM start, only one man stood in the center of the empty courtyard, with a giant flag that read "Trump 2024 Save America."