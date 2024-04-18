Melania reportedly has some strong thoughts on Trump's hush money trial

Palm Beach, Florida - Former first lady Melania Trump has said very little publicly about her husband's hush money trial, but behind closed doors, she reportedly shares Donald Trump's view on things .

Melania Trump has reportedly defended her husband, Donald Trump, behind closed doors, as she too believes his hush money trial is election interference. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

According to The New York Times, a source close to the Trumps claims that Melania has in private repeatedly referred to the case as "a disgrace", as she too believes, as Donald Trump has repeatedly said, that it is an act of "election interference".

Trump is currently on trial in New York City for paying porn star Stormy Daniels hush money to cover up an alleged affair they had, and falsifying business records to further hide it.

While he has admitted to making the payment, Trump has denied the affair allegations.

As Melania has been noticeably absent from the public eye ever since her husband announced his re-election campaign last year, the world has been left to wonder and put faith in hearsay.

Her sparse public appearances and refusal to speak with the media has sparked widespread speculation about the state of their marriage, leading many critics to believe she is embarrassed by his many legal issues, particularly the hush money case.