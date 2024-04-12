Former Trump aide says Melania has her husband "quite worried" over hush money trial

In a recent interview, Melania Trump's former chief of staff said Donald Trump's upcoming hush money trial could be causing issues for their marriage.

By Rey Harris

Washington DC - A former Trump administration aide shared her thoughts on how Melania Trump is feeling about her husband's upcoming New York hush money trial.

In a recent interview, Melania Trump's former chief of staff said Donald Trump's upcoming hush money trial could be causing issues for their marriage.  © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

In a recent interview, Stephanie Grisham – who served in multiple roles during Donald Trump's presidency, including as the first lady's chief of staff – claimed she "spent a ton of time" with Melania when the adultery allegations against her husband first surfaced, and she "didn't take it lightly at all."

As Trump will soon go to trial for allegedly paying porn star Stormy Daniels hush money to cover up their affair, Grisham believes Melania will "push" her husband to defend himself.

"I would imagine that she is pushing him to make this stop," Grisham explained. "I would imagine that she would push him to go on the stand and defend himself because this is very, very embarrassing for her."

Grisham said Melania "didn't want to be like Hillary Clinton and standing by her man," referencing the wife of former President Bill Clinton, who faced a similar situation.

"It's humiliating for her, and I can guarantee you that she's not happy right now, and that he's quite worried about that," she added.

Who is Stephanie Grisham?

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham listens as President Donald Trump speaks to the media while aboard Air Force One on August 7, 2019.
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham listens as President Donald Trump speaks to the media while aboard Air Force One on August 7, 2019.  © SAUL LOEB / AFP

During her time in the Trump administration, Grisham served as Melania's chief of staff and later served as White House press secretary.

Grisham resigned from her role in the administration following the January 6 Capitol riots, and has been a vocal critic of Trump's ever since.

Her most recent comments come as Melania has been noticeably absent from Trump's side as he faces 88 criminal charges and other legal issues while also running for re-election.

Melania's absence has sparked wild speculation about her thoughts regarding her husband as well as the state of their marriage.

Back in 2022, Grisham shared a text message conversation she had with Melania on January 6, in which she tried to convince the first lady to "tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence."

Melania simply responded, "No."

The hush money trial is scheduled to begin in New York City on April 15.

Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

