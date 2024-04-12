Former Trump aide says Melania has her husband "quite worried" over hush money trial

Washington DC - A former Trump administration aide shared her thoughts on how Melania Trump is feeling about her husband's upcoming New York hush money trial.

In a recent interview, Melania Trump's former chief of staff said Donald Trump's upcoming hush money trial could be causing issues for their marriage. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch & ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

In a recent interview, Stephanie Grisham – who served in multiple roles during Donald Trump's presidency, including as the first lady's chief of staff – claimed she "spent a ton of time" with Melania when the adultery allegations against her husband first surfaced, and she "didn't take it lightly at all."

As Trump will soon go to trial for allegedly paying porn star Stormy Daniels hush money to cover up their affair, Grisham believes Melania will "push" her husband to defend himself.

"I would imagine that she is pushing him to make this stop," Grisham explained. "I would imagine that she would push him to go on the stand and defend himself because this is very, very embarrassing for her."

Grisham said Melania "didn't want to be like Hillary Clinton and standing by her man," referencing the wife of former President Bill Clinton, who faced a similar situation.

"It's humiliating for her, and I can guarantee you that she's not happy right now, and that he's quite worried about that," she added.