Melania Trump accused of using AI to write statement on assassination attempt

Palm Beach, Florida - Melania Trump recently issued a heartfelt statement after her husband Donald Trump was nearly assassinated, but some are skeptical about if she actually wrote it.

Former first lady Melania Trump (pictured) is being accused of using AI to write a statement she issued following an assassination attempt against Donald Trump. © Collage: Screenshot/X/@MelaniaTrump & IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

On Saturday, a gunman opened fire at Trump's rally in Pennsylvania, wounding the former president and two others as well as killing one bystander.

On Sunday, over 15 hours after the incident took place, Melania shared a statement on the incident: "A monster, who recognized my husband as an inhuman political machine, attempted to ring out Donald's passion."

Critics were quick to point out some of the bizarre wording and phrases she chose to use, and some even posited that she may have used Artificial Intelligence to write it.

The Daily Beast took the text and plugged it into ChatGPT for analysis, which reportedly found "several elements in the letter that might indicate it was written by a large-language model like ChatGPT or a similar piece of software."

The analysis pointed to its repetitive and redundant phrases, lack of specificity, overly formal and polished language, and use of mixed metaphors and clichés.

"While none of these clues alone definitively prove the letter was written by a language model, together they might suggest that possibility," the analysis noted.